ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Austin Lee Taylor is believed to be a runaway or missing, and deputies say he could be in the Chauncey or Millfield areas.

He was last seen riding a black and purple street motorcycle.

Anyone with information about Austin’s whereabouts should contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.