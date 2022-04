ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl.

Photo of Aiden Miller provided by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office

They say that Emilee Murray was last seen on March 30, 2022 at her home on Alderman Rd. They say they believe she left with 17-year-old Aiden Miller, who was also last seen in the same area on the same date.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either teen is asked to call the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.