ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — Athens will be rehabilitating two dams on Margaret Creek from funds received from President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as a part of the implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Athens’ investment will allow the Margaret Creek Conservation District to fix parts of the Meeks Lake Dam and the Fox Lake Dam.

According to a press release, they will be raising the embankment of the Meeks Lake Dam, “armor its spillway, and extend its lifespan by at least another 50 years.”

The Fox Lake Dam will be brought into compliance with Ohio’s safety regulation and restoring the original flood protection benefits to also allegedly extend its lifespan by another, “50 years or more.”

$166.5 million will be invested in 108 infrastructure projects as part of implementing the Bipartisan Infrasture Law, also known as the IIJA, the press release says.

23 states and their communities will be working alongside the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to, “invest in dam and flood prevention projects and in repairs on existing watershed infrastructure.”