CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — AT&T cell phones are having issues calling Frontier landlines and vice versa, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

They say all other forms of calling should work, and you’ll know if you are impacted by this issue if you get a busy tone or a dead phone line when calling a Frontier landline. This includes Metro 911, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and other government offices and facilities.

Anyone who needs to call 911 should still be able to use the impacted lines, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says. If you need to call the non-emergency line or another number like it, they say to use a landline phone or a different carrier.