HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Hurricane Police Chief Mike Mullins tells 13 News there was an attempted robbery at a Hurricane Walgreens that ended in an arrest.

Mullins says that Joseph McGranahan from Ashland, Kentucky was arrested after allegedly trying to steal pills from Walgreens.

He says McGranahan also had warrants out for his arrest in Kentucky.

McGranahan was arrested and is being charged with Armed Robbery and four counts of Assault on Employees, according to Mullins.