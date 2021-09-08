Attorney for alleged victims says video documents 110 instances of abuse by Horace Mann staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An attorney for the alleged victims of abuse at the hands of a teacher and two aides from Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston says that video evidence documents 110 instances of abuse over the course of three months.

On Wednesday, a discovery commissioner announced on record that he would recommend that the circuit judge assigned to this case grant the plaintiff’s motion force the Kanawha County Board of Education to produce copies of the allegedly incriminating surveillance video to Ben Salango, an attorney for the alleged victims.

It will now be up to the judge to accept or reject that recommendation, but Mr. Salango tells 13 News that, in his experience, a judge will typically agree with the recommendation of a discovery commissioner.

This footage will not be available to the public or the media or anyone else not permitted by the judge due to its sensitive nature.