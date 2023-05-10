MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities chased a stolen vehicle through two counties this morning.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office began pursuing the vehicle in the Ripley area. The chase then came into Mason County through Ripley Road and continued on to Route 2.

The MCSO says they coordinated efforts with the JCSO and the Ripley Police Department and were able to get the suspect vehicle stopped near Krodel Park in Point Pleasant.

According to the MCSO, no one was injured during the chase.

This is a developing story. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says they will provide more details on the investigation at a later time today. WOWK 13 News will update this article when those details become available.