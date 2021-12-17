Authorities investigate after man shot in arm in Montgomery

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
According to emergency officials, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, Dec. 17, in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue in Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities say a man shot in the arm this afternoon is not cooperating with police.

The Montgomery Police Department says witnesses told officers the suspect got in a black SUV and “took off out of town.”

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They also said the victim is a man who is currently on probation.

