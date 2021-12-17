Authorities investigate after man shot in arm in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities say a man shot in the arm this afternoon is not cooperating with police.
According to emergency officials, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Friday, Dec. 17, in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue in Montgomery.
The Montgomery Police Department says witnesses told officers the suspect got in a black SUV and “took off out of town.”
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They also said the victim is a man who is currently on probation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.