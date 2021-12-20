Authorities investigate suspected overdoses at Western Regional Jail

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says it is investigating a suspected overdose incident that happened this weekend.

DCR officials say the incident happened Saturday evening, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Western Regional Jail. Officials say three inmates needed medical assistance and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. All three inmates were returned to the facility that evening.

According to the DCR, a “possible controlled substance” was found in one of the inmates’ possession.

There is no further information on the incident at this time.