UPDATE: (1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details on a pursuit that began this morning, saying it has now turned into a K-9 tracking situation.

According to the KCSO, the pursuit began around 11:20 a.m. at the Marathon service station in Chelyan.

Deputies say while it is unclear if the vehicle involved in the pursuit is stolen, but the license plate on the vehicle is stolen. The sheriff’s office says the suspect may have had a firearm in hand at the time the pursuit began and that it was allegedly thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. They are currently investigating to confirm that report.

The KCSO says the driver fled from the vehicle and a K-9 track is currently underway.

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are responding to a pursuit in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 15000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in Chelyan.

Dispatchers say the pursuit has ended “way up Cabin Creek Road.” No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more details become available.