GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are on the scene of a “barricaded person” on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kyger Road, in Cheshire Township, Ohio.

Deputies are asking travelers to avoid the area until further notice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to dispatchers, multiple law enforcement units are on the scene.

There is no other information at this time. Stay with 13 News for updates.