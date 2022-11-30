UPDATE: (7:19 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Authorities say a male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntington. There is no further information available on his condition at this time.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of an alleged shooting in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in around 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, regarding a possible shooting in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say there is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Huntington Police, EMS and Fire departments are on scene.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.