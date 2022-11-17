UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife on a chair near where the suspect was sitting. The suspect’s brother told deputies that he and the suspect got into an argument over their cats when the suspect stabbed him in the lower stomach area.

33-year-old Joshua Haynes was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested in connection with a Sissonville stabbing.

KCSO says the victim was taken to the hospital with an abdominal stab wound. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

He is being charged with malicious wounding.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement is on the scene of a stabbing in Sissonville.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the call came in around 1:20 p.m. for a stabbing in the 200 block of Casdorph Road in Sissonville, West Virginia.

There is no word at this time on the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.