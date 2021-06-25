Authorities search for Kentucky man missing since March

According to We Help The Missing, Edward Tate Jr., 32, was last seen in Ashland, KY, March 7, 2021. The organization says he was last known to be near the intersection of Highway 60 and Marsh Hill Drive and had left his home around 9:30 a.m. to pick up food for his family but never returned. (Photos Courtesy: We Help the Missing)

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a man missing out of Boyd County who has not been seen in nearly four months.

According to We Help The Missing, Edward Tate Jr., 32, was last seen in Ashland, KY, March 7, 2021. The organization says he was last known to be near the intersection of Highway 60 and Marsh Hill Drive and had left his home around 9:30 a.m. to pick up food for his family but never returned.

Tate was reportedly driving a white, two-door Chevy Cobalt with the Kentucky license plate number “BJK056.” We Help the Missing says there have been reports that he might have been seen along U.S. 60 and in the Kyova Tri-State Mall area.

Edward Tate Jr., 32, was last seen in Ashland, KY, March 7, 2021. He was last known to be near the intersection of Highway 60 and Marsh Hill Drive and had left his home around 9:30 a.m. to pick up food for his family but never returned. (Flyer Courtesy: We Help the Missing)

Tate is described as standing 5’07” and weighing 130 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Tate also has a tatto of the word “Tater” on the side of his neck.

The organization says he was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information on Tate’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-329-9911, MCP Investigations & Security at 888-511-0498 and We Help the Missing’s tip line at 866-660-4025.