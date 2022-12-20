HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager.

According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. Officers say Cochran is described as a white female standing 5’7″ and weighing approximately 150lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers say their search for Cochran is urgent due to the amount of time passed since Cochran last contacted her family.

HPD says Cochran has friends in the Huntington and Charleston areas.

Anyone who sees Cochran or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information can also contact Huntington Police Detective Cpl. Adkins at 304-696-4420 ext. 1032 or leave an anonymous tip at 304-696-4444.