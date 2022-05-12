KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement will be working Friday to prevent speeding in a work zone on I-64.

West Virginia State Police and the Public Service Commission say they, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be running radar and issuing tickets in the work zone of I-64 between the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and the US 35 exit starting at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022.

Authorities say the event is part of a campaign to target speeding in work zones throughout the Mountain State and to promote and enforce work zone safety.