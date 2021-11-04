Authorities urge people to check smoke alarms this daylight saving time

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — If a fire were to happen while heating your home this winter, working detectors can mean the difference between losing possessions and losing a life.

So this daylight saving time as you are turning back the clocks, officials also urge you to test and check smoke alarms in your homes.

In West Virginia, 40% of fires occur in homes where smoke alarms did not work properly. This is important because working detectors can mean the difference between losing possessions and losing a life.

“They should test them once a month, we know people don’t do that like they should. So take the time this weekend to check your smoke detectors. If you have the older kind that runs on a battery, those batteries should be changed once a year,” said Mike Oakley with the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

If you live in a residence in Kanawha County and are in need of a smoke alarm, you can contact Kanawha County Emergency Management and they will come and install one for you.

If you live outside of Kanawha County, the West Virginia Fire Marshal has a similar program and can also provide you with a working smoke alarm.

