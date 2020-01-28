Avett Brothers return to Charleston Coliseum in June

(Photo courtesy of the Charleston Coliseum) The Avett Brothers will perform at the Charleston Coliseum June 5, 2020.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Avett Brothers are returning to the Charleston Coliseum June 5, 2020, as part of the band’s latest tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10 a.m.

The Avett Brothers’ new album Closer Than Together was released October 4th, 2019.

Last year, The Avett Brothers released their critically acclaimed documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers. The film followed the band as they wrote their Grammy-nominated album True Sadness.

A full list of tour dates is available on their website.

