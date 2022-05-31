CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Are you in need or know of someone in need of baby wipes, diapers, or even formula?

The Metro Valley Gabriel Project is distributing all of these baby necessities to Charleston families in need at the Asbury United Methodist Church.

The non-profit organization assists families in need through immediate, practical and compassionate assistance.

Support can include tangible items such as baby wipes, diapers, formula, and clothing, but it can also include aid beyond these items.

“We kind of guide them to go back to school, to get a job and boost their self-esteem up and I think we’re doing a pretty good job with that. We see them coming back and thanking us and they’re so grateful,” says Gabriel Project Volunteer Mary Rose Nair.

For those looking for assistance or to donate, the Gabriel Project is open every Thursday and every other Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.