UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a fire in Eleanor has died, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

There is no update on the condition of the child’s mother.

UPDATE (11:03 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County dispatchers say that the woman and a three-year-old child have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

A mother was taken to CAMC Women’s and Children’s with serious injuries, and her child was taken to CAMC Teays Valley with life-threatening injuries, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

Eggleton says that law enforcement is treating this incident as more than just a house fire because of the history of the home. He says the home has an extensive drug history.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman and a baby are trapped in a house fire in Eleanor Thursday morning.

Putnam County dispatchers say that the fire is at a residence at the intersection of Roosevelt Blvd. and Beech St.

Eleanor, Teays Valley, Bancroft, Cabell County, and Winfield fire departments are responding to the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.