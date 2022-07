(Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority)

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been charged with sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting a baby she was babysitting in 2009.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, Jennifer Marie Jenkins, 39, was booked in the Central Regional Jail on Thursday.

The criminal complaint for Jenkins says she allegedly assaulted the child in 2009.

The jail’s website says she is being held on a $30,000 surety/cash bond.