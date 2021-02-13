Back to normal: Shoppers head back to malls amid vaccination process

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – This past year, the pandemic forced many of us to stay at home, only leaving for essential needs. Almost a year after the pandemic first started, places like shopping malls are starting to loosen up.

In March 2020, the number of people walking through shopping centers began dropping dramatically. Experiencing shutdown after shutdown, some worried things might never get back to normal.

Now, the days of isolation at home are few and far between. With vaccines being distributed on a daily basis, shoppers are saying they feel more comfortable being in a larger social setting.

I think that’s putting more people at ease and brought more people out. Chris fields, Mingo County resident



The “Sports Card and Collectible Show” started Friday and ends Sunday night. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

More and more people are starting to get out of the house and into places like the Huntington mall to shop and even attend events.

This weekend the “Sports Card and Collectible Show” brought in hundreds from all over the tri-state. The show’s promoter Nathan Freeman says this was a big event, especially with the pandemic canceling most of their events last year.

Unfortunately, COVID hit and we couldn’t do them. So, it’s been about a year, but with safe practices and social distancing we were able to have it. Nathan Freeman, Huntington Mall show promoter

With more events being approved nowadays – non-profit organizations like the American Heart Association are also taking advantage of a more open society. Local representatives set up in the mall as well, showcasing their “Show Your Love” fundraising event.

(The money) goes towards different research and different opportunities that the heart association can use to help promote better healthy lifestyle choices. Clayton Lightner, volunteer with the American Heart Association

Nowadays, a trip to the mall, attending a show, and looking at ways to help the community are a clear sign of starting to return to normal.

The two events will continue all weekend long, ending Sunday evening.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.