Back to school: Cabell County Schools prepare for the first day back

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s back to the books for students in the Cabell County school district.

Cabell county, like many school districts across the mountain state, will start in-person classes Tuesday morning. Cabell County Schools superintendent Ryan Saxe says they have been working toward this day since the COVID-19 pandemic force schools to strictly remote learning.

We have been working in Cabell County very diligently, really since March, when school was released, for our return to learning for the Fall of 2020. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools superintendent



From left to right: Allyson Gibson, Ashton Alfrey, Abigail McNeely, Kaylee Jack, and Lyndsey Keaton say they are all anxious to get back in school. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The first day of school will look a little bit different this year for students in Cabell County, but Saxe says the old traditions will still continue.

Before the first official school day starts, Saxe says they have a tradition every year where “the district leadership team kicks our morning off bright and early at the transportation complex to welcome our bus drivers back and to sort of send them off with the best of wishes.”

The district leadership team will also be helping students and teachers adjust to the changes.

For the students going back to school, many say they are excited to get back to class.

We’re all just really anxious to get back into school, considering we haven’t been there since march. We just don’t really know what to expect, considering everything is going to be very very different, obviously. Abigail McNeely, Cabell-Midland High School senior

Saxe says the current plan may take some time for students and staff to adjust to, but some students are staying optimistic.

Kaylee Jack, an oncoming senior at Cabell-Midland High School says “It’s definitely going to be a learning experience and we’re definitely going to have to adjust.” Ashton Alfrey, also a senior at Cabell-Midland, says “We’re just trying to make the best out of what we have.”

Saxe says while this might be an adjustment for teachers and students, they are “focused on the health and the well being of our students and our staff as well as the academic progress.”

