Back to school immunizations begin today

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — No matter what school looks this year, all students in West Virginia must be immunized.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County schools will begin their immunization clinics for the upcoming school year on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Immunizations will begin at 9 am and go through 3 pm at Central City Elementary.
Because of concerns of COVID-19, the drive-thru option is encouraged. However, walk-ups will also be provided.
Parents are urged to bring their child’s immunization records and insurance information.
The clinics will continue next Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Huntington East Middle School.
