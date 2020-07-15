Back to school immunizations begin today

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares vaccines to give to front line aid workers, in Mbandaka, Congo. The vaccine alliance GAVI has announced on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 it would invest $178 million to create a global stockpile of about 500,000 Ebola vaccines, in a move health officials say could help prevent future outbreaks from spiraling out of control. GAVI is a public-private partnership that includes the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank, among others. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Sam Mednick, file)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — No matter what school looks this year, all students in West Virginia must be immunized.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Cabell County schools will begin their immunization clinics for the upcoming school year on the morning of Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Immunizations will begin at 9 am and go through 3 pm at Central City Elementary.

Because of concerns of COVID-19, the drive-thru option is encouraged. However, walk-ups will also be provided.

Parents are urged to bring their child’s immunization records and insurance information.

The clinics will continue next Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Huntington East Middle School.

