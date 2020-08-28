Back to school safety in the lunchrooms

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – With many districts returning to in person classrooms soon, schools are making sure to they’re taking the necessary precautions needed for students to remain socially distant.

One school, in particular, making those new safety measures is St. Albans High School. Right now, their halls are empty. But soon, students will hopefully return to in-person classes for the first time in months and things will be looking different.

“We advocate to welcome our students making the choice to come to school in person. And with that choice comes a greater responsibility and that’s really what we’re hinging on,” said Dr. Jaclyn Swayne, St. Albans High School principal.

One of the hardest places for students to social distance is in the lunchroom. It starts with the school having two lunch periods to break up a large crowd. Only four people are allowed to sit at each table, instead of the usual six or more. Tables also have to be six feet apart.

“Being a coach, I see everything from a team perspective. For out team to back to normal, I think everyone is going to do whatever it takes,” exclaimed Christian Watts, community and school coordinator at St. Albans High School.

Swayne said they will continue to make changes as needed, but so far she’s confident the school is ready to take on its new normal.

“We feel very strongly that our parents, students, and community at St. Albans High School is really going to support the endeavor that this is a new responsibility. We’ve missed being in school, it’s time to come back to school. Let’s follow these rules so we can be here in person.”

School is expected to return on September 8.

