‘Backpack Buddies’: students starting back to school with the supplies they need

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – One of the most important items to have on the first day of school is a good backpack. However, some students might not have this item on their first day of school.

The non-profit organization “Backpack Buddies” is working to fix that. The organization hosted a drive-thru event handing out book bags to families in the Ohio University Southern Campus parking lot on Monday.

“Backpack Buddies” program coordinator Jodie Hunt says a backpack is a key tool when going back the school.

Everyone’s trying to get ready and with the things that have happened in our community with COVID-19, a lot of people have had a job loss and different things going on. We thought this would be a great way to help out families in our community. Jodie Hunt, Backpack Buddies program coordinator

Many of the parents agree with Hunt’s plan. Sue Estep, the mother of a student in Buffalo, West Virginia, says the organization “helps out a lot.”



Volunteers distribute the backpacks right up the the windows of the car with minimal contact. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The drive-thru system allows the families to remain in their cars while volunteers distribute the backpacks in a safe and orderly fashion.

The goal is to make sure every child has a backpack, but the children had to be present with their parents in order to receive one unless the organization was contacted before the event.

There are a few instances where children are sick. Some children don’t like to be in public. There (are) certain issues that we definitely won’t turn anyone away.” Jodie Hunt, Backpack Buddies program coordinator

The children had their pick of what color backpack they wanted while supplies lasted. To the “Backpack Buddies” volunteers, students like Steven Muncy are saying “thank you!”

