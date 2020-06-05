Backpack Buddy Community Packing Day still on for Putnam County

TEAYS VALLEY, WV, (WOWK) – The 8th Annual Putnam County Backpack Buddy Community Packing Day is still on for tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at the Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.

The program is hosted by BackpackBuddy.Org. Volunteers will package 1,850 boxes of food to be distributed through U.S. Mail throughout the summer to over 1,000 Putnam County students.

Organizers say the entire community is traditionally invited to the Annual Packing Day, however, this year with the current recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19and the approval of the Putnam County Health Department they will only be hosting 200 volunteers.

CAMC Teays Valley will assist in screening all volunteers, including temperature checks. Officials say volunteers will wear masks along with other modifications to the Packing Day layout to help with the proper social distancing.

BackpackBuddy.Org began providing students in Putnam, Boone, Cabell, Kanawha and Raleigh Counties with nutritional, personal care, and educational & personal development items during their summer break. In the first seven years of the program, 22,115 boxes have been mailed to support 6,903 students from 3,604 families to participating students.

