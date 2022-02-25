ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Youth Ballet is partnering with the Kentucky Ballet Theatre, Lexington, to present “The Little Mermaid.”

The performance will take place at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 12 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.

According to the Ashland Youth Ballet, the two companies formed a working relationship last season and are collaborating again this season to bring “The Little Mermaid” story to life in a two-hour production.

The company says the lead roles will be performed by Yui Kaito as the Little Mermaid and Llonis del Toro as the Prince. The production will be directed by Norbe Risco.