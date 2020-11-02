Ballot counting will be social-distanced at county clerk’s office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nearly 400,000 West Virginians have already voted by mail or absentee this election.

Still, Monday was a busy day at the Kanawha County Clerk’s office, where poll workers were picking up precinct boxes all day long in preparation for Election Day.

“The phone’s been ringing, people (have) questions about what time the polls open up, where they go vote…” said County Clerk Vera McCormick.

McCormick says this has been a different election.

“People are concerned, they’re worried, some of them are scared, but people want to get out and vote and we want them to,” she said.

McCormick says she doesn’t anticipate long lines Tuesday since they had a lot of early voting and vote-by-mail already.

“If the lines look long they may not be as long as what you think they are because we have that distance in between,” she said.

The ballot counting room has been closed with padlocks since the dress rehearsal last week.

For this presidential election, there will only be two people in there to comply with social distancing guidelines by the CDC.

McCormick says there will also be gloves, single-use pens, and secrecy sleeves that will be optional.

Voting machines and counters will be wiped down to keep staff and voters safe.

“We’re always busy on presidential elections but 2020 has been a year that’s been different all year, said McCormick.

Polls open tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

If you still have your absentee ballot, you must take it to your precinct tomorrow where it will be spoiled and you can then vote in person.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.