Band and Majorette Festival in Kanawha County is back

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Gazette-Mail Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival is back for its 74th year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The annual event features high school bands from around the county. This year’s festival is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Sept 28 at Laidley Field in Charleston.

Bands from all eight public high schools in Kanawha County will perform in the Charleston tradition, with the Marshall University Marching Thunder as the special guest performance.

Tickets are $8 at the gate.