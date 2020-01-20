Barber gives free hair cuts in honor of MLK’s legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — As we remember the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday, we also remember his dedication and commitment to serving others. The day is an opportunity to give back to our communities and help those that may need a break from the daily struggles of life.

Dr. King once said “life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘what are you doing for others?’”

“It’s important to give back to the community any day, but especially today. Because this is a day everybody remembers Martin Luther King and what he did for our country,” said Joy Bryant-Harris of the Pea Ridge General Federation of Women’s Club. She and other volunteers brought donuts and coffee for people to enjoy as they waited on haircuts. Those haircuts would be provided by her grandson, Kyle Bryant, to men staying at the Huntington City Mission for free.

“I feel like I’ve done really well for myself in the past few years, so it’s time to give back to everybody else,” said Bryant. Bryant is a barber at “The Razor and Shear” in Huntington. He took the day off from the barber shop on Martin Luther King Day to give back to his community.

“If you look better and you feel better about your appearance, then it gives you more self esteem,” said Bryant-Harris.

“It makes me feel good about going to work [and] looking good,” said Danny Crawford, who received a haircut. Crawford said he was very thankful for the free haircut as he struggles with homelessness.

“A lot of people look at you, ‘oh, well, that’s just another homeless person,’” said Crawford. “Just because you’re homeless doesn’t mean you’re not human. There’s some really good people out there.”

It’s not often that you get to give back by taking something away.

“I didn’t think of it that way, it’s kind of funny,” said Bryant. “I’m taking stuff from people, but it makes them happy.”

But if you do it clippers and shears, it just might make someone’s day.

Bryant wants to see Huntington do better, and he believes if everyone pitched in and gave back, Huntington could be a nicer city.