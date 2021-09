HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department says they are continuing their investigation into suspected child abuse following a grim update that the child has passed away.

Police say the investigation began Dec. 20, 2020, when officers were called to a hospital due to reports of suspected child abuse involving a 2-month-old boy. The investigation has continued for several months and on Sept. 9, 2021, authorities say they were informed the child had died.