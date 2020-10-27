Barboursville and Milton reschedules Trick-or-Treat date due to weather

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County officials have rescheduled Trick or Treat in Barboursville and Milton due to inclement weather.

Cabell County Commission officials say the new date for trick-or-treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The original date was for Thursday, Oct. 29.

The City of Huntington has rescheduled their trick-or-treating due to similar reasons.

