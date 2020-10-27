Barboursville and Milton reschedules Trick-or-Treat date due to weather

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County officials have rescheduled Trick or Treat in Barboursville and Milton due to inclement weather.

Cabell County Commission officials say the new date for trick-or-treating will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The original date was for Thursday, Oct. 29.

The City of Huntington has rescheduled their trick-or-treating due to similar reasons.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS