Barboursville police warn of vehicle part thefts in mall parking lot

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Barboursville Police Department says they have recently had an influx of theft around the Huntington Mall parking lot involving catalytic converters from vehicles.

The catalytic converter is an exhaust emission device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust located under the vehicle frame and is easily accessed by crawling under the vehicle. Police say thieves cut off the converters and sell them local scrap yards. However, the replacement cost is often in the hundreds or thousands of dollars for the vehicle owner, according to a Facebook post from the Barboursville Police Department.

The Barboursville Police department is asking anyone with any information regarding these thefts or the sales of these converters to contact them. They also say if patrons shopping at the mall, or any parking area, notice someone crawling under a vehicle or attempting to jack up a vehicle, they should call 911.

