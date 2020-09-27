Barboursville reveals trick-or-treating date amid COVID-19 pandemic

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Village of Barboursville, along with the Cabell County Commission, has announced it has designated a day for Halloween trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Village of Barboursville’s official Facebook page, trick-or-treat night will be on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local officials say they do have health and safety guidelines for families to follow during trick-or-treating such as:

When sitting handing out candy, sit outside or keep an eye on your door to avoid having too many hands touching the doors.

Wear medical masks and keep hand sanitizer with you and use frequently while trick or treating.

Stay with a group of friends or stay with family to keep large crowds from gathering.

Wait for the trick-or-treaters ahead of you to move on before approaching the next house.

Officials also say that if you do not wish to participate in trick-or-treating for this, you can leave your porch light off.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.