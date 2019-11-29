Barboursville towing company destroyed in fire

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A1 Towing and Repair in Barboursville, West Virginia has been destroyed after a fire this afternoon. The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 on the 3200 block of Cyrus Creek Road.

The Barboursville, Milton, Ona, and Ohio River Fire Departments all responded to the scene. A bystander who witnessed it says she saw two vehicles on fire in one of the two bays and workers were running across the street. She says within minutes the entire structure was on fire.

There is no word at this time if anyone has been hurt in the fire. This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.