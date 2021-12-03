Barnyard BBQ picks up the pieces after car crashes into restaurant

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Thursday night around 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2, a police stop on I-64 quickly turned into a wild pursuit through Milton after police say Ramon Kimbrough of Lexington, Kentucky sped off.

Police say they followed him across the median down the Milton exit, and down John’s Creek into a field.

The chase continued west on US 60 where he allegedly struck a vehicle before plowing into the side of Barnyard BBQ.

Police say drugs and cash were found in the car and on him. Kimbrough was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, assault on an officer, fleeing on foot, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Police and workers of the restaurant affected say it’s a miracle no one was injured.

One witness tells 13 News she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I couldn’t believe it, I got a text and I was like ‘You’re kidding.’ Yano? ‘It’s not real.’ And then when I drove up and saw it it was crazy. I couldn’t believe it. I mean, a car was in our building!” says Teresa Grove, front-of-the-house manager at Barnyard BBQ.

“He was in and out of traffic, weaving all over the lanes. At one point here at the Smith Street intersection he was in the eastbound lane going westbound he went back across the median and pulled into the parking lot of the Barnyard BBQ… failing to stop and he went on ahead and plowed into the building,” says K9 Patrolman Wynston Lloyd of the Milton Police Department.

Grove says it’s fortunate no one was there when this incident happened—otherwise the situation could have been much worse.

It may have been a lucky break—as in water main break—that saved lives.

“The city of Milton had two water leaks yesterday so we had to close early…Had we been here all day, I was scheduled for a double, David and I would have been standing at the dish tank doing dishes for our end of the night close,” Grove says, talking about precisely the area the car crashed into.

As for how long it may take to reopen, Grove says it’s anyone’s guess. The owner of the restaurant, Crystal Tincher, says they are working with insurance to assess any structural damage.

For now, Grove and the others are simply counting their blessings.

“Thank the lord we closed at 2:30,” Grove says.

Police say Kimbrough is a wanted parole violator out of Ohio on a non-extradition warrant. He is being held at Western Regional Jail pending arraignment.

