Bars and restaurants prepare for St. Patrick’s Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — With the pandemic, this year’s celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is, of course, going to be a little bit different.

Owners, managers, and servers in the Jewel City are very excited about the prospect of a busy St. Patrick’s Day.

However, with lingering restrictions, it may not be the St. Patrick’s Day celebration everyone expects.

“It’s going to be different. It’s not going to be like it was last year which was really the last hurrah before COVID-19 really hit. So I think we’re waiting to see what it is. It’ll be a little muted, but still probably a lot of fun,” says Bill Bissett, the president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber.

Nearly a year ago, the pandemic shutdowns swept the nation, and many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were derailed.

“Unfortunately last year we weren’t shut down just yet, but we were down to carry out,” says Jade Wheeler, a server at Roosters in Huntington.

Now, these local restaurants and bars are gearing up for the first big holiday since the vaccines came out.

“We have a wheel of whiskey, we also have two special cocktails… The weather’s gonna be nice, so I think people will come out!” says Emily Chambers, manager for Sip Downtown Brasserie in Huntington.

However, there are still some restrictions:

“While it may be said to be 100% it is really based on the ability to socially distance,” says Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and health officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

People say they are hopeful even despite the restrictions, they will be able to have a festive St. Patrick’s Day.

“I’m hoping for a good turnout tomorrow. ‘Cause most of us we have families that we have to take care of…and being out of business and being slow for so long and nobody wanting to come out…it’s really very important,” Wheeler says.

Health officials warn if you go out to remember to social distance and wear your mask, because the safer we all are now, the sooner the pandemic may end.

