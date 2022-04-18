CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s Dirty Birds will start their first full season with a new name this week, but this Easter Sunday several people were already at the ballpark.

“We are here for the baseball game trying to get foul balls,” said young fan Kylie Abbott.

Blue skies and a sunny day were just the sort of things baseball fans have been looking forward to since last season.

“My family is mostly about baseball,” Abbott said. “We normally come here almost every day. We try to come here as much as we can. We like to go because it is always fun to spend time with your family there.”

This season the team has a new logo, some new colors and new merchandise. After a vote that included more than 2,000 fans the mascot’s name is Dusty.

“Got the hat last year when they first introduced it and it is a good talking point,” said Jason Black, St. Albans, WV. “It gets people interested in the team.”

The team may have a new name this year but fans say there are just some things that never change. Like the thrill of hearing the cracking of the bat, seeing the smiles on the faces of children and having quality time with family and friends.

“We have friends here. We get to know the players during the season and it is nice to cheer them on,” said Robin Black.

Opening day for the Dirty Birds is April 21st.