“Based on a Woo Story” Production Highlights Charleston Youth

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Author and Charleston native, Leeshia Lee, is bringing her novel “Based on a Woo Story” to life during FestivALL with the help of some local kids.

The show is based on Lee’s life and tells her own story of growing up in Orchard Manor, a low-income housing project on Charleston’s West Side. According to Lee, it is the story of striving to become more than a statistic.

“I want these kids to know that they can do anything they want,” Lee told 13 News.

The group has performed the play before, including a performance last year at the Charleston Civic Center and one earlier this year for Senator Joe Manchin.

The cast is comprised of local kids, majority of which have grown up on Charleston’s West Side. Lee says most of the kids, had never been on stage before.

The cast will perform the show on Friday, June 28th at 8 PM at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets are limited, and can be purchased here.