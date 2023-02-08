CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Last week, the Charleston Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a BBQ Fundraiser to help benefit those who lost their homes in the Regal Apartments fire in January.

According to the CPAAA, the event raised $12,500 to help the victims. Randy Morgan, CPAAA President, says the organization plans to present the funds to Margaret O’Neal at the United Way on Thursday.

“I am so proud and grateful to all the CPAAA members and those that volunteered at this event. These types of reports make me proud to be associated and represent this awesome group,” said Randy Morgan, CPAAA President.

After the fire, officials with the Red Cross said they are currently accepting monetary donations for the residents, and Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin said United Way of Central West Virginia is also accepting monetary donations which can also be made online or dropped off at One United Way Square Charleston, WV 25301.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The mayor said to make sure to put “Regal Apt. Fire” in the donor notes when dropping off the donation.

The Red Cross said any items such as clothing and other goods can be dropped of at Mountain Mission located at at 1620 Seventh Avenue, Charleston, WV 25837.

The fire began around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, and raged for several hours. Fire crews were on the scene until 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Demolition on the building began Wednesday night while the flames were still going as a measure to control the fire. Hodges said demolishing the building during the fire is a rare decision, but in this case, it was the best way to control the fire.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Charleston Fire Department announced the cause of the fire had been declared as “undetermined.”

The CFD says the building was constructed in 1930. Of the 37 units in the building, 35 were occupied, and nearly 100 residents lost their homes and belongings in the blaze. None of the residents or the firefighters were injured, the CFD says. However, one man tells WOWK 13 News his beloved dog did die in the fire.