Beat the heat: the dangers of high temperatures

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – As the temperature heats up, it can become dangerous if you’re not prepared for it.

Outdoor events are back and better than ever and on hot days it can be a miserable experience for anyone wearing long sleeves. For those involved in outdoor motocross, even on the hottest days, they’re dressed head to toe in gear.

On days like this, the high temperatures can be brutal (especially if you're wearing long sleeves), but there are ways to stay safe and cool!

Portsmouth, Ohio resident and tri-state motocross rider Jason Lyles says his family prepares for conditions like this.

Lyles says they usually pack essential items such as “a pop-up tent, something to keep the sundown.” He also says they “…come to the race track with [a] cooler full of water.”

While keeping hydrated after a race is important, there are other factors to consider. Many of the other riders have tents with generators that power small fans to keep people cool.



Motocross riders at the Carter County Fairgrounds were decked out in full body gear. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The CDC says there are several heat-related illnesses that can result from not properly cooling down. These illnesses are:

Heat Stroke

Heat Exhaustion

Heat Cramps

Sunburn

Heat Rash

Tri-state Motorcross representative Donnie Adams says they encourage all riders to stay safe both on and off the track. Food vendors offer not only food, but cold drinks after riders finish their races.

Adams says many of the riders are already aware of the risks and do their best to prepare before and after each race.

These older guys hydrate a lot. It’s very physically demanding, but still a very fun sport for anyone to get started in. Donnie Adams, Tri-State Motocross

