Beckley PD searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

BECKLEY WV (WOWK) – The Beckley Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in September.
At 8:26 p.m. on Sept. 30, the BPD responded to the scene of a hit-and-run on Robert C. Byrd Drive where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled, traveling southbound on Robert C. Byrd Drive.
The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Clint Owen Vernieu of Beckley was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Through the investigation, we have determined that the suspect vehicle is a dark in color (possibly maroon) 2009-20010 Ford Edge,” BPD officials said in a prepared statement. “The vehicle should have front-end and passenger side damage. Witnesses report that the suspect vehicle may have been occupied by an older male passenger with gray hair and driven by an older white female with gray hair.”
Officials urge anyone with any information to contact Detective Walters of the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com via their free P3 Tips app.
