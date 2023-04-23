BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Police say an investigation is underway following a Saturday night shooting in Beckley.

Deputy Chief Dave Allard with the Beckley Police confirms police responded to a shooting at the corner of 7th Street and Sheridan Avenue, in Beckley’s East Park neighborhood.

Thursday night, another man was shot and killed in the same community, just two blocks away from Saturday night’s shooting.

This incident marks the third instance of gun violence in the Beckley area in just five days.

