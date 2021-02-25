Being proactive critical to protecting home from upcoming storms

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some customers in our region have been without power for two weeks and for them, the inconvenience is now turning into a much bigger problem.

Winter storms can be beautiful to the eye, but can also be a nightmare for homeowners. Thousands in our area have been left without power, forced to throw out spoiled food and gone without telephone and internet services.

Local insurance agent, Kristin Lowe said, “ice storms in particular, there is coverage in some policies that you can add endorsements and sometimes it’s just included for food spoilage, stuff in your refrigerator.”

But you also need to understand whether your insurance will cover a tree falling on a roof or car, or if repairs for melting ice seeping into your home will be reimbursed.

Local insurance agents encourage homes owners to be proactive, rather than reactive in protecting your home and assets before the next winter storm hits.

“The weight of trees, that’s why it’s very important that you do your part to keep your home protected by cutting down those branches, making sure to not park under heavy branches that are hanging right above you,” said Lowe.

And remember, something covered in one state may not be covered in another state. As for ongoing phone and internet service, ask your provider about getting a credit for the time you’ve been without service.

