MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – Over the next ten years, manufacturers will need to fill 4.6 million jobs.

Monday, Oct. 10 was Manufacturing Day, and the team from Belle Chemical Company used the opportunity to reach out to students in their community. They are hoping to plant a seed that will grow into a future employee.

Students at Dupont Middle weren’t just having a good time learning about science they were also thinking about the future.

“We are really hoping that the kids just get enlightened,” explained JoLena Broussard, Senior Corporate Affairs and Communication Advisor for Belle Chemical Company. “We want to spark their interest in science, technology, engineering and math and just kind of get them knowing that this is something they can do.”

Students made the rounds to different stations for activities that helped them learn more about manufacturing and the skills they’d need to do that as a career.

“Just being able to inspire these bright young minds, these are our future workforce,” Broussard said. “We want to make sure we are investing in them, educating them, encouraging them just to be able to know that opportunities like jobs at Belle Chemical Company are available right here in their backyard.”

Sixth grade teacher at Dupont Middle School Kelly Martin said the hands on activities help students see the bigger picture. While the students still have several years until graduation, their mentors are hoping they’ll dream big.

“One of the facts that they said is by the time they are 45 years old, the job that they will have has not even been invented yet,” Martin said. “So that gets them thinking not only about the future but the possibilities of what they are dreaming they can actually make happen.”

Manufacturing Day started in 2012 reaching many students since then at schools all across the country.