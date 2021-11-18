Beloved historical Old Mound Park playground demolished

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – Some children and community members are saying goodbye to a dangerous condemned playground.

It’s a project that’s been years in the making, as demolition began on the beloved historical Old Mound Park Playground Thursday.

The park has been a staple in the community since 1990, but over the years, its condition has deteriorated, with exposed nails and screws, making it unsafe for kids.

The demolition is the first step of many in the city’s journey of replacing the park. The plan is to build a new safe and inclusive ADA compliant and sensory playground.



“This is something that the area needs, so all the kids regardless of their disabilities or abilities can come together,” said Andy Gedeon with Portsmouth Parks and Recreation. “This isn’t going to be a city park, it’s going to be a community park that everybody can enjoy.”

The city will now begin the designing process for the new playground. They said they hope to get feedback from the community and hear from local kids on what equipment they want the playground to have.

The city hopes to have construction on the new park started in 2022.

