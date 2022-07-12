SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A beloved local community member died on Friday, but her legacy will continue to live on.

Janet Edens, Owner of popular Sissonville restaurant, Top Spot Country Cookin’, died at the age of 84.

She was known across the Mountain State for her restaurant, which has been in business for 37 years.

Nationally, she is recognized for being the first person to bring chicken and dumplings dry mix to market and selling it on QVC.

Edens was chosen twice to serve the President when came to visit West Virginia.

Her funeral will be Saturday at the Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley.