CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Music Hall of Fame member John Ellison and the Carpenter Ants will play a special concert to benefit Natasha Morgan* of St. Albans.

Natasha has serious health issues and is currently on a waiting list for a stomach, pancreas, liver, and small intestine transplant.

“It means the world,” she said. “I don’t know of any way I could ever repay them.”

And her condition has only worsened.

Her husband Dwight has been by her side for 29 years.

“I could pat her on the back all day long and say it’s going to be okay but it’s hard to watch and not really being able to help in any way with the pain or anything like that,” Dwight Morgan said.

Natasha’s been on the waiting list for a multivisceral organ transplant since September 30th of last year and once she gets the call, she and Dwight will have to leave at a moment’s notice.”

“As soon as we get the call, we have to be in Cleveland within four hours and just be ready at all times,” Natasha said. “Never leave your phone anywhere,” she laughed.

Dwight says he’s known John Ellison for years.

They were talking one day and Ellison came up with the idea for a benefit concert.

“It means a lot,” Dwight said.

“Yeah, more than words can say,” Natasha added. “It just amazes me that people are just willing to help you.”

The Morgans were at our station in August 2021 talking about the importance of organ donors. It’s something they stress — even more so now — as they wait for the perfect match.

“It’s just really important to give somebody a second chance at life, to be there for their kids, or other loved ones,” Natasha said.

“Just one person can help so many different people if they donate all their organs and that’s a lot of families that are touched that normally wouldn’t be,” said Dwight.

The concert is Friday Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans.

All donations will go to Natasha’s transplant fund.