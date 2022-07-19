FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A benefit lunch will be held for one of the law enforcement officers wounded in the June 30th deadly shooting in Allen, Kentucky.

Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson remains in the hospital healing from a leg gunshot wound, as previously reported by 13 News. The shooting injured several others and killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9.

The benefit lunch for Deputy Lawson will be on Wednesday, July 27, at the old courthouse on Third Avenue in Prestonsburg. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and cakes will be prepared by the Floyd County Shrine Club. A meal can be purchased for $6.

Delivery is available. Text (606) 259-1010 or (606) 791-0435 to place a delivery order.